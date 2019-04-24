There's a new Chat tab on Scripting News. I've been planning to do this for some time, moving my basic json.chat shell into a tab on Scripting News in place of Disqus, which has become an embarrassment. I still haven't figured out a bunch of stuff, like when rollover happens, causing the chat stream to reset. For now if you have a comment on something on Scripting News, post it there. But it must still follow the Comment Guidelines. Keep it short, only add information to an existing post if it's asked for or you're pretty sure it would be welcome. No spam, and nothing that looks like spam, and of course nothing personal. I delete comments without explanation. I can block people here as with Disqus, so please respect the guidelines. ;-) #
BTW failing to comply with a congressional subpoena is certainly an impeachable offense. #