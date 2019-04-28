Watched a bit of Reliable Sources — Trump has to escalate the outrageousness of his trolling or it doesn’t penetrate. That’s why there was so little coverage of his abortion story. He’s become boring, predictable. There's a math to trolling. #
Every time I see a for-the-record post on Medium, I think about how we've failed to solve the easiest most basic problem in 25-plus years of blogging on the web. How to put something on the record with at least an attempt at longevity.#
Here's a test post. Now that my chatbot has a ping handler it should show up in the Chat panel immediately. Yeah I'm sure. ;-) #