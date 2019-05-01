A new demo -- a realistic feed polling app, gets realtime updates from feeds with <cloud> elements as spec'd in RSS 2.0. #
The Attorney General is not the people's lawyer, he represents the United States. The whole thing. The history of the US, the future, the international interests, it's laws, the justice system, and on and on. It a huge job.#
I wrote: "If I were the CEO of a news org I would change priority from collecting members to collecting sources." I was asked to expand on this. Why would sources want to affiliate with a news organization. What would the benefits be? I said there were three. 1. To have his or her point of view reflected in news stories. 2. To network with other experts, learn from them, discuss, advance the art. 3. Prestige, validation. #