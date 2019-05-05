You know what pisses me off. A guy writing the best political blog out there, on Facebook. So after I read his piece and think "everyone should see this" I can't send the link outside of Facebook.#
We have this incredible thing called the web and we don't use it.#
Same thing when a person I admire and who is doing great stuff to help keep the web open, writes her latest report on Medium, where it is already behind a paywall and will likely disappear the day Medium runs out of ideas how to monetize news.#