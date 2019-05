BTW, if the House doesn't impeach Trump we've established a precedent that will be hard to undo. It means an end to co-equal branches. It's a license for the executive to do whatever it wants. I wonder if people who think there's a good outcome possible from non-impeachment have thought this through. Trump may or may not be a bumbling fool with evil intent. But it's not hard to imagine a more competent fascist taking his place, and then what.