My friend NakedJen who to me is the Mother of Dragons, a magical person who can do the stuff only Daenerys Stormborn can do (and more), is now watching Game of Thrones, finally. She's in season 1. I can't say any more (here) because I know she reads this blog. I envy her, I would love to never have watched the first few seasons so it could all be new again. Also I expect to be able to hear her shriek at certain points even though she's in Salt Lake City and I'm in the Catskills.