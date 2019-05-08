I have something to say about WAMC. Every time I tune in Alan Chartock is talking. He's their expert on everything, but all he says are platitudes. The first time he got my ire up he said "Everyone knows that X" and it pissed me off because X is not true (imho). He likes Joe Biden and Israel. He talks and talks and no one interrupts him, no wonder -- he owns the station (or so it seems).#
I have to listen to NPR to retain my sanity in the morning over coffee while getting my mind organized for the day ahead.#
Someone tell him to chill out please. Or retire. Yeah that would do it.#
PS: There was a Law & Order episode where it turned out that a fertility doctor had been impregnating patients with his own sperm. There was a small army of his children in NYC. Not sure if it was based on a true story. Anyway that's what it's like.#