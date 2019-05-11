I haven't listened to a podcast in two weeks, not even the Daily podcast. I plan to come back. But right now I'm reading an audiobook
about Robert Moses and how power works. I had read it a long time ago, before I knew much about power myself. It's interesting in new ways at the other end of my life. 💥#
Mother's Day could benefit from being split in two, one holiday for people whose mothers are alive and one for those who aren't. For the latter, it would be a time of reflection and forgiveness. Holding on to the lessons and the love, and letting the other stuff go.#
In 1985, Apple did something bold and brave with the Mac, they included networking
with every Mac they made. This meant that if the APIs were easy for developers to adopt, to build on, the Mac would have gotten a huge wave of Mac-only networking software. There's no doubt that in my mind that the web would have booted up on the Mac, possibly years before it did on the NeXT platform. But the Apple networking APIs were impenetrable, so only a few developers, who probably secretly got help from Apple, or who were especially good at reverse-engineering APIs, managed to break through. Too bad, because when the web finally came along in the early 90s it didn't have a GUI, it wasn't WYSIWYG, and since this was the basis of Mac software, it's why Apple was slow to adapt to the web, even if their developers, now liberated from Apple's lock-in, rushed to adapt and led the early web. Apple definitely benefited
from their decision to build-in networking, but they could have hosted the web, and we all would have gotten the benefit of the Mac user interface. The web would be very different, and imho much better. This should be a lesson for Facebook. If they bend down to be part of the web
instead of casting the web aside, long-term they'll own a huge share of the growth that comes from lots of independent developers working alongside them. #
Things have really changed politically in our country, but it doesn't feel
that way. Maybe each of us should take responsibility for changing something really big about ourselves, how we present ourselves to the world, to mark the change so we all feel it more.#