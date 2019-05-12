SCRIPTING NEWS
Sunday May 12, 2019; 12:22 PM EDT
My Facebook Manifesto
We're getting the downside of networking and not enough of the upside because progress is stalled due to Facebook's dominance.
If they had created a thriving ecosystem not underneath them but alongside them, no one would be talking about about breaking it up, it would already be in pieces.
Everyone who's ever pursued a monopoly in tech should see (now) why it's a dead end. And people who in their hearts felt the web should stay open, you were right, it's the only sustainable option.
It's easy and economical for Zuck to give up his monopoly and it doesn't require divestiture or breaking up. And it's necessary to get the web growing again.
Key point: We have to have more than Zuck's mind working on this.
