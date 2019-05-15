I wonder if anyone named their dog Alexa, and if any hilarity ensued thus.#
You know that old story about how first they came for the immigrants, but I wasn't an immigrant so I didn't worry about it? That's a good way to view the news from Alabama, imho.#
Yesterday Howard Weaver, a long-time friend, journalist, asked "What is an open identity server?" I was able to answer the question in a tweet. Briefly it's the part of Twitter that knows you're @howardweaver and I'm @davewiner. I need that in my software too. Rather than build my own, and make users establish a new "identity" for my apps, e.g. -- Little Outliner, I just use Twitter's. That's the open part.#
Syrio Forel: There is only one god, and His name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: not today.#
I used to sit in my hot tub in Calif, looking up at the live oak trees, and tried to convince myself that I owned them. I said to one tree, "I own you." The tree laughed: "You just got here. I have been here a hundred years, and I will be here hundreds more after you're gone."#
One of my reasons for moving to the country was to have a real kitchen and to re-learn basic cooking. I used to love preparing meals. Last night I hit a milestone. A very simple dish, broccoli, carrots -- cooked lightly, then lightly covered in olive oil, soy sauce and Sriracha, over rice. Just perfect. Previous iterations were basically edible. Working my way up to a full dinner for guests, maybe by Thanksgiving. But for now I'm happy to be eating well. Living in NYC made it too easy to order delicious food that was too greasy and too much and made me unhappy. #