This is a specialized tool useful to a small number of people. I'm putting it here so I can easily find it by searching, when I need it in the future. #
As you may know I have a NPM package, davefeedread, that makes it easy to read most kinds of feeds in Node.js projects. I use it in my apps that read feeds, so when I fix a bug, I just have to add it in this one place and rebuild any app that uses it. #
Today I was debugging an app that generates RSS, and wanted to get a close look at what davefeedread was generating, and decided once and for all to put it in a web app, to make it easy to debug a feed. Should've done it long ago.#