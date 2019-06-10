Cory Doctorow is right. Make new laws that make lock-in illegal for dominant tech platforms. We've learned this over and over. Tech stagnates while platforms dominate, then there's an explosive new platform, the incumbent tries to kill it, and that slows things down again. Tech has an undeserved reputation for moving quickly. Actually it tears itself apart frequently, the periods where progress can be made are too short, and always comes with backward motion. Other technologies don't this. You can create a treatment for one disease without starting an epidemic of another. You can add air conditioning to bowling alleys without coming up with new rules to the game. #