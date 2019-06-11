One thing I learned from being an entrepreneur and software developer is that you have to listen. Put aside any anger or fear coming from the person with the idea, sometimes the best ideas come with angst. Journalism circles the wagons, listens only to ideas of the sort "Oh woe is me, we have been unfairly treated by tech, give us your money, or else." I've been hearing this since shortly after the web came about. Oddly the people who turned me on to the web were journalists They were excited about this great news distribution technology. That's the right way imho to look at it. The money is there. Look at all the money Facebook and Google make. A big secret of business is so obvious people sometimes miss it. If you are being hurt by a competitor, think about doing what they do. It's hard to listen to them, but then no one is entitled to tune out while their livelihood is undermined.