The news should reflect what's obvious about what the next steps are for our increasingly authoritarian government. Project out from here. When do the loyalty oaths start for government employees? Members of Congress.? The courts? Teachers? You and me. When do the concentration camps for American citizens start? We need a thread that isn't looking backward as the news mostly is, but is focused on the present and near-future. That would help people see why impeachment is so important. Didn't they see it coming? Answer: They didn't want to look.