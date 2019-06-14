SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Friday June 14, 2019; 10:38 AM EDT
Questions about GitHub Package Registry
#
First, thanks to the team at GitHub for allowing me to be an early tester of
this product
. I'm a regular user of NPM, I publish my own packages, I use it to manage my Node code base. So I'm interested in innovations in this area.
#
Here are some very basic questions.
#
Is it either/or? If I use GitHub Package Registry, can I still access packages in NPM?
#
If I can't, are common NPM packages also available in GHPR? For example, I use
nodejs-websocket
in some of my projects.
#
What are some use-cases for GHPR?
#
What advantages does it have over NPM?
#
Drawbacks?
#
These are all questions I will try to answer as I do my investigation, but it would be helpful to get the
answers
from others first. Might save me some time.
#
© 1994-2019
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Friday June 14, 2019; 10:55 AM EDT.