Sometimes I unfollow people on Twitter if I feel there's no chance of me being heard if I respond to what they said, esp if I often want to respond, not in the negative (that's another reason to unfollow) but to add a perspective or offer additional info. It's hard to explain, perhaps, without giving an example, and I don't want to do that because I have nothing against the person I'm unfollowing, it's just that their Twitter presence has gotten so big, or perhaps they've muted me, for whatever reason they don't seem to be able to hear me. I seem to only do this with people who I at one time considered a friend. I guess there is a state of friendship that could be described as "on pause" or "in waiting." That's why I unfollow. Until today I couldn't put into words why I was unfollowing, but now I can so here they are. :heh: