💥

If you're thinking about doing another format for web syndication, don't. There already are too many . In fact if you can think of a way to haveweb syndication formats, you'd be doing a mitzvah . One of the fallacies of tech is that anyone is waiting for you to revinvent something that works, no matter how much people appear to be clamoring for it. I've learned over the years that asking, even begging for a feature or product or incompatible format is not an indication that once available people will actually use it. But developers will have to decide whether to support it, and making developers lives more complicated, esp ones who are working for free, is greedy, selfish and not appreciated.