An idea for a Netflix-style scifi, tragicomedy, about a race of aliens that are actually bacteria that fly between solar systems in alien spacecraft landing on inhabited planets and reducing the dominant species to slaves. They are transmitted from human to human via farts. Most humans die when infected, some survive, to be controlled by the alien life form, and to infect others of course. But a very tiny minority resist both dying and being controlled, but theytransmit the infection, and they must race to develop an antidote or else humanity is doomed. Hilarity ensues when people develop ways to be insulated from each other's farts, or when it's impossible, killing infected humans before they can transmit the disease. Rumors fly that certain races and religions are especially virulent transmitters. Time is running short when Season 1 ends.