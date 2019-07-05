SCRIPTING NEWS
Friday July 5, 2019; 11:40 AM EDT
Strange sounds
#
There's this strange (to me) sound all through the night, and last night at around 3AM, I decided to record it.
#
A few notes first.
#
When I went outside to record it I realized there were lots of animals making this sound. They were all over the place. In bed it seemed there was just one.
#
You may have to turn up the volume. It was very quiet.
#
You will also hear my breathing. Sorry. Should've held my breath.
#
No crickets?
#
Anyway, here's
the audio
. What is it??
#
