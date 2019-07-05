 
Friday July 5, 2019; 11:40 AM EDT
Strange sounds#
  • There's this strange (to me) sound all through the night, and last night at around 3AM, I decided to record it. #
  • A few notes first.#
    • When I went outside to record it I realized there were lots of animals making this sound. They were all over the place. In bed it seemed there was just one. #
    • You may have to turn up the volume. It was very quiet.#
    • You will also hear my breathing. Sorry. Should've held my breath.#
    • No crickets?#
  • Anyway, here's the audio. What is it??#

