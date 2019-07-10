If I ran Twitter, I'd create a developer toolkit for creating setups like screen2.io. You'd specify a YouTube video. The chat part of the interface would just be Twitter, so your Twitter followers would read what you're saying (or not, it would be a preference). Now I'd have a way to watch live video feeds from YouTube in Twitter. And of course the "developers" wouldn't be super techie devs. They would be people who are good discussion leaders, and people who are good at keeping spammers out. You could share revenue with them to make it really grow. You could call it twittertube. #