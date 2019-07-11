SCRIPTING NEWS
Thursday July 11, 2019; 2:56 PM EDT
Kurt Vonnegut was right
#
I came up with a title for my book of memories on my bike ride. I found a simple idea that ties all my observations together. It goes like this.
#
Kurt Vonnegut was right.
#
That's it. If you read
Sirens of Titan
you'll know what I mean. The ending. And pretty much every other book he wrote, all were so funny because the truth is funny, that is if you believe what
Vonnegut
said
which I do.
#
Last update: Thursday July 11, 2019; 3:09 PM EDT.