My home heating system needs work, so I went to the website for the heating guy, and had a choice of contacting them by phone or through a web form. I went with the form. I was impressed with how well-designed it was, except it required an "evening phone" which is the same as my day phone, i.e. my iPhone. Probably shouldn't even ask for two phones these days, it's kind of an obsolete concept. Anyway, my gripe is this. After carefully composing the message, I spaced out on copying it to the clipboard, a time-honored defense against buggy software, it just cleared the form after I clicked the Send button, which was a WTF moment for me. Much better would be to confirm that the mail was sent, both on-screen and via an email. Now I'm in a place where I don't know if the email was sent, certainly don't want to re-write the message, and in case the other onesent, it'll look like I'm crazy for sending the same message twice, but with different words. Show empathy for the user, and confirm so they can relax.