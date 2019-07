💥

I'm doing an interesting project, reviewing all the top-level pages on the RSS 2.0 spec, checking every link to see if it's broken. For those that are, I try to come up with a suitable replacement, usually the archive.org snapshot taken around the time the page was written. If it isn't broken I don't do anything. Here's an OPML file with all the links I've found. Most of the external links are gone, but there are some surprises, sites that have been well-preserved, for example Jeremy Zawodny's . I just came across a link to the first podcast feed , it's still there. I'm not sure how, but it is. This is a restoration project, started because there was breakage caused by the move to HTTPS on the server. That breakage has been fixed. I also changed the line-endings from carriage-return to linefeed, which now is the almost-universal standard. At the time, 2003, it was still kind of muddy. As a result you can now read the source of the pages in a current browser. The site is a relic. It's a good idea to fix the broken links every 15 years or so.