Tuesday July 23, 2019; 11:07 AM EDT
RSS 2.0 breakage fixes
#
Here's a list of files that were updated to fix broken links. Under each item is a list of changes. The top items are the original links, the sub-item for each is the link it was replaced with.
#
bitTorrent.html
#
http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20030206052319/http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/
#
https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html
#
https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html
#
http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040803024411/http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml
#
http://radio.weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604
#
http://radio-weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604
#
http://www.feedster.com/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20050124014803/http://www.feedster.com/
#
currentBoard.html
#
http://live.curry.com/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/
#
http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20030207142041/http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27
#
http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20050216124000/http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html
#
http://live.curry.com/scanlog/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040918084454/http://live.curry.com/scanlog/
#
http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20041019004302/http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377
#
http://www.thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss
#
http://www.sbsonline.nl/modules.php?name=radioprogramma&site=ookgoeiemorgen&sid=1
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20031125012037/http://radioveronica.nl/
#
http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/bloggerCon/discuss/msgReader$1119?mode=topic&y=2004&m=4&d=30
#
http://bloggercon.scripting.com/2004/04/09.html
#
enclosuresAggregators.html
#
https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html
#
https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html
#
http://live.curry.com/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/
#
howChannelDeanCameToBe.html
#
http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040109093208/http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932
#
http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040805114237/http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml
#
http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040120233945/http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/
#
mediaPostArticleReview.html
#
http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040819213941/http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798
#
myPublicFeedsOpml.html
#
http://www.weblogs.com/changes.xml
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20091025131341/http://oldweblogscomblog.scripting.com/changesXml
#
http://www.opml.org/spec
#
http://dev.opml.org/spec1.html
#
relativeURI.html
#
http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040202052733/http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell/
#
rss.html
#
http://asg.web.cmu.edu/rfc/rfc822.html
#
https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc822.txt
#
http://www.gnutellanews.com/information/what_is_gnutella.shtml
#
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnutella
#
https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss
#
rssChangeNotes.html
#
http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040605034929/http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/
#
http://www.rssquotes.com/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040607070931/http://www.rssquotes.com/
#
http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040220153447/http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12
#
http://simon.incutio.com/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040615065633/http://simon.incutio.com/
#
rssVersionHistory.html
#
http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040404041317/http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html
#
http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20041019050503/http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051
#
http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040402071322/http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html
#
http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi
#
http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi.html
#
soapMeetsRss.html
#
http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20010302134837/http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox
#
http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20040607125801/http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml
#
toplevelNamespace.html
#
http://feeds.archive.org/validator/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20030801082250/http://feeds.archive.org/validator/
#
weblogComments.html
#
http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20030603202930/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/
#
http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml
#
https://web.archive.org/web/20030412021443/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml
#
Other changes
#
Did a global replace of \r with \n. This meant I could edit the HTML source in a source code editor.
#
Fixed the link to the
background image
, and made it HTTPS-friendly.
#
Fixed the inclusion of
urchin.js
so it was HTTPS-friendly.
#
