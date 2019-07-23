 
Tuesday July 23, 2019; 11:07 AM EDT
RSS 2.0 breakage fixes#
  • Here's a list of files that were updated to fix broken links. Under each item is a list of changes. The top items are the original links, the sub-item for each is the link it was replaced with. #
    • bitTorrent.html#
      • http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030206052319/http://bitconjurer.org/BitTorrent/#
      • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html#
        • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html#
      • http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040803024411/http://www.legaltorrents.com/rss.xml#
      • http://radio.weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604#
        • http://radio-weblogs.com/0001014/2003/10/12.html#a4604#
      • http://www.feedster.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20050124014803/http://www.feedster.com/#
    • currentBoard.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/#
      • http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030207142041/http://www.curry.com/stories/storyReader$27#
      • http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20050216124000/http://www.12inches.nl/decibel.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/scanlog/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040918084454/http://live.curry.com/scanlog/#
      • http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20041019004302/http://www.theinquirer.net/?article=10377#
      • http://www.thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
      • http://www.sbsonline.nl/modules.php?name=radioprogramma&site=ookgoeiemorgen&sid=1#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20031125012037/http://radioveronica.nl/#
      • http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/bloggerCon/discuss/msgReader$1119?mode=topic&y=2004&m=4&d=30#
        • http://bloggercon.scripting.com/2004/04/09.html#
    • enclosuresAggregators.html#
      • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsforrss.html#
        • https://cyber.harvard.edu/rss/payloadsForRss.html#
      • http://live.curry.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040707085350/http://live.curry.com/#
    • howChannelDeanCameToBe.html#
      • http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040109093208/http://iowa.deanforamerica.com/node/view/1932#
      • http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040805114237/http://xml.deanforamerica.com/channelDean.xml#
      • http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040120233945/http://www.deanforamerica.com/channeldean/faq/#
    • mediaPostArticleReview.html#
      • http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040819213941/http://www.mediapost.com/dtls_dsp_news.cfm?newsId=245798#
    • myPublicFeedsOpml.html#
      • http://www.weblogs.com/changes.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20091025131341/http://oldweblogscomblog.scripting.com/changesXml#
      • http://www.opml.org/spec#
        • http://dev.opml.org/spec1.html#
    • relativeURI.html#
      • http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040202052733/http://weblog.infoworld.com/udell/#
    • rss.html#
      • http://asg.web.cmu.edu/rfc/rfc822.html#
        • https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc822.txt#
      • http://www.gnutellanews.com/information/what_is_gnutella.shtml#
        • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gnutella#
      • https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040621044720/https://thetwowayweb.com/payloadsforrss#
    • rssChangeNotes.html#
      • http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040605034929/http://www.rssquotes.com/blog/#
      • http://www.rssquotes.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040607070931/http://www.rssquotes.com/#
      • http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040220153447/http://blogs.law.harvard.edu/tech/stories/storyReader$12#
      • http://simon.incutio.com/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040615065633/http://simon.incutio.com/#
    • rssVersionHistory.html#
      • http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040404041317/http://www.purplepages.ie/RSS/netscape/rss0.90.html#
      • http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20041019050503/http://www.internetnews.com/bus-news/article.php/3_80051#
      • http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040402071322/http://my.netscape.com/publish/formats/rss-spec-0.91.html#
      • http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi#
        • http://xmlrpc.scripting.com/metaWeblogApi.html#
    • soapMeetsRss.html#
      • http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20010302134837/http://macros.userland.com/basic/viewRssBox#
      • http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20040607125801/http://radio.weblogs.com/0001015/rss.xml#
    • toplevelNamespace.html#
      • http://feeds.archive.org/validator/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030801082250/http://feeds.archive.org/validator/#
    • weblogComments.html#
      • http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030603202930/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/#
      • http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml#
        • https://web.archive.org/web/20030412021443/http://www.docuverse.com/blog/donpark/rss.xml#
  • Other changes#
    • Did a global replace of \r with \n. This meant I could edit the HTML source in a source code editor. #
    • Fixed the link to the background image, and made it HTTPS-friendly. #
    • Fixed the inclusion of urchin.js so it was HTTPS-friendly.#

