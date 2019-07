I'm working on getting Scripting News to publish via email every night. You'll get everything that I wrote in the previous day, one email, with links and images. I'm looking at MailChimp , because it's used by a lot of people, and they have what appears to be a perfect RSS-based interface. I can just publish an RSS feed containing one item for each day, they read it and publish an email when a new item appears. It's the way I would have designed it. People have suggested Substack , it looks nice, might be a better fit, but they do not appear to have an API. The founder got in touch on Twitter, ten points for that. But without an API, I would have to enter the text by hand, and I'm not going to do that.