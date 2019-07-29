Someone reacts to something you said as if you said something trivial. Here are a couple of examples that counter what you said. You say but that isn't what I was saying. What were you saying? At this point, if you go any further, you're just going to have to repeat what you said, which is there at the top of the thread. So you say I just wanted to put that idea out there, not engage in a deep exploration of everything. Now some amount of abuse will come at you. Better just to say nothing, and probably best to unfollow the person or unfriend them. Delete all evidence that they exist.#