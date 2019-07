I've been listening to audiobooks on my bike rides this summer. The next one is going to be a Vonnegut book . Should it be Slaughterhouse-Five, Cat's Cradle or Breakfast of Champions. I've read Sirens of Titan so many times, I have it practically memorized. I'm thinking Breakfast because the narrator is John Malkovich . Slaughterhouse-Five is a great book, but I really dislike James Franco.