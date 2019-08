I recorded a podcast yesterday about journalism and listening to users, based on a ridiculous Twitter thread about journalism and listening in which of course the journalists didn't listen. Imho that's why our political system is so out of whack. The public is never heard, their perspective is never represented, and we are never allowed to interject our two cents. I only shared it with Ken Smith, a professor friend from Indiana. He says he was nodding in agreement through the whole thing. Okay, considering that, I decided I should publish it. Maybe you'll like it, maybe you won't. If you're a journalist you probably won't but you should listen anyway. No pain no gain, as they say.