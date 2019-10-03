There's no excuse for congresspeople to use Medium. Here's a press release from Speaker Pelosi. Look at the URL. It looks way better than anything on Medium, and it has the advantage that it will remain on the web even if Medium shuts down. #
For people who get the nightly email, if you have a comment, just reply to the email. For now what you say is just between us. I'm thinking about ways to re-open the blog to interaction, but have it be as convenient as possible for the reader/contributors. I have powerful content management tools and I want to use them. #
Last update: Thursday October 3, 2019; 4:36 PM EDT.
