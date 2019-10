Trump isn’t playing multidimensional chess, and neither is Putin. His goal was to reduce the US to chaos. Our elections are now meaningless. Mass killings by people with automatic weapons. No sense of normalcy. The news people are focused on impeachment, but since just after the 2016 election have buried the big story. The US has been defeated. We're occupied. We live in Vichy America. The president is a Russian asset . It's all out in the open, but until the whistleblower, no one, not Mueller, not the Repubs in Congress, not the Dems in Congress, nor the Dems running for president, have had the guts to say the truth out loud. We all hope someone else will take the risk. We have to fight to get out of this. It's going to be bloody. But the longer we wait the worse it'll be.