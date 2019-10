An idea. If Trump refuses to leave the White House, change its name to Federal Penitentiary #248, place guards at all doors, no one goes in or out. No Internet access, no food. The constitutional president governs from Blair House . Trump comes out or dies there. Either way, eventually the White House is torn down, as a symbol of the imperial presidency. From now on the presidentfollows the Constitution, no more undeclared wars, Congress appropriates the money. Impeachment hearings start immediately after the Inauguration, and at the first sign of the breach of the Constitution, the president is impeached and removed. It's not going to be a glamorous job in the future. We're getting rid of our second king, and we must make sure no usurper like Trump can turn the office of President into an authoritarian pulpit. Burning the White House to the ground serves as a symbol of that transition.