😆

If you love Succession and are all caught up, I highly recommend going back and watching season 1 again. So much of what happens and what's said went over my head the first time. And there are forward references you couldn't have caught the first time through. Watch it with captioning on, that helps too. A tiny backward spoiler. Something Rhea said about Logan in the most recent episode is also true of Shiv. Also it's a comedy with the skeleton of a tragedy. I found myself laughing out loud at times as if it were Monty Python