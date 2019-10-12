 
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday October 12, 2019; 12:28 PM EDT
Status of State and Justice#
  • Not only can Barr and Pompeo be impeached, they can also be indicted, tried, convicted and imprisoned. It has happened before to Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell.#
  • It's worth noting this because they know it too. #
  • Both are doubling-down on the obstruction. #
  • And they have a lot of power. #
  • However the SDNY investigation of Giuliani says Barr isn't in complete control of DoJ yet. #
  • And people from State are giving public testimony.#

© 1994-2019 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday October 12, 2019; 4:23 PM EDT.

