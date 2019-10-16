Here's a radical idea. How about a Democratic presidential candidate who runs as a conservative. That would blow a lot of minds imho. Here's the deal. Restore the American Revolution and the Constitution. Fix bugs in Obamacare, prepare for a national debate on further healthcare reform, to be discussed without a gun to our heads. Repeal the tax cuts passed by Republicans, they were an obvious corrupt act. Have to do something to punish the Repubs for Merrick Garland. Create a new foundation for respectful discourse in America. It's time for some honor and self-respect, America. You've been acting like a spoiled rich kid.