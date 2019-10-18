As with previous installments, this contains spoilers. #
I got up to theepisode where Hank dies. A very pivotal scene. Walt loses his money to the Nazis, of course Hank dies as does his friend Gomez. Walter White comes unglued. All logic says, based on previous Walter White choices, that Hank must die. The Nazi, Jack, knows it, Hank knows it. Hank, after hearing Walter offer the Jack $80 million to let Hank live, must have been touched, because his final words were: "You want me to beg? You're the smartest guy I ever met, and you're too stupid to see -- he made up his mind 10 minutes ago." It's a beautiful scene. And of course none of the events taking place wouldn't have happened if Walter weren't so blinded by his obsession with money, and his feelings about Jesse. #
I still hate Walter White, I guess I never doubted the depth of his character, he has a heart, and it's breaking now. #
Last update: Friday October 18, 2019; 1:28 PM EDT.
