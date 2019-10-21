 
Monday October 21, 2019; 10:02 AM EDT
How to protest#
  • A permanent citizen's occupation of DC. #
  • We don't leave until Trump does.#
  • You sign up for one full day of your choosing. #
  • There's room for say 100K people. #
  • Once 100K people have committed for a given day, that's it, the day is full. You have to sign up for another day. #
  • You arrange to get yourself to DC and back home. #
  • Carry a sign or wear a button or clothing that says you're there to demand Trump's impeachment and removal. #
  • Go anywhere in the space between the Capitol and the White House.#
  • Flood the zone. Rain or shine. #

