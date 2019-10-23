We need a Wikipedia for news. A landing page for each story, with a summary, and pointer to coverage of all major news sites. As they all adopt paywalls I find it's hard to pick a good story to point to from pieces on my blog. Also I don't like pointing to news pages that are overloaded with crapware. Two bits of prior art. Political Wire and Memeorandum. I like Political Wire's synopses, and Memeorandum's accumulation of links and tweets. Merge those two ideas, and cover more than politics, that's the basic idea. And also use relatively future-safe server tech. #
This is the best thing I've read on toxic masculinity. Imho it's a disease of the society not of one gender.#
After reading about Taylor’s testimony it’s amazing that there are still people as competent, honest and brave in our government, esp one who was appointed by Pompeo. I was of the belief they had all been removed.#
I may have found a workaround for the problems with Dropbox, but there are still outages at Amazon causing problems elsewhere in Dave's Server Land. As Ringo Starr used to sing, It Don't Come Easy. #
Last update: Wednesday October 23, 2019; 9:38 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)