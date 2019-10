We need a Wikipedia for news. A landing page for each story, with a summary, and pointer to coverage of all major news sites. As they all adopt paywalls I find it's hard to pick a good story to point to from pieces on my blog. Also I don't like pointing to news pages that are overloaded with crapware. Two bits of prior art. Political Wire and Memeorandum . I like Political Wire's synopses, and Memeorandum's accumulation of links and tweets. Merge those two ideas, and cover more than politics, that's the basic idea. And also use relatively future-safe server tech.