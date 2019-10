A number of people in the town where I now live have blogs and do podcasts. It feels weird to me, so far from the center of civilization, I guess there's a bit of pride, but mostly bewilderment. Like the guy who creates a new computer system in Soul of a New Machine and sees someone using it and thinks you can't use this stuff. Heh. I don't play much of a role in these things anymore. Not sure I'd want to actually, though I think the software most people use for blogging is nowhere near as good or complete as what we had in the early 00s. Just a little factoring and UI reorg would make things flow much better. Podcasting has become a huge undertaking for people, with seasons and episodes, sponsors. It should be imho like leaving a voice mail to a few friends. Nice thing is today it can easily scale up to millions of friends. That wasn't true at the beginning.