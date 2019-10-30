 
Wednesday October 30, 2019; 1:38 PM EDT
Positioning Tulsi#
  • Okay Tulsi is going to do a third party run.#
  • No one knows who or what she is. #
  • So before she has a chance to position herself, do it for her. That's straight out of the Repub playbook and it's smart.#
  • Make it so she takes votes away from Trump not the Demo.#
  • Something like this.#
  • If you like Trump, vote for Trump. Don't waste your vote on Tulsi. #
  • That would do it. #
  • Blast that message everywhere. #
  • $1 million spent today is worth $100 million after she finishes positioning herself.#
  • PS: If you haven't read about positioning you should. It's logical and fun, and explains a lot about how products work in the human mind. It's Marketing 101.#

