Most journalistic pieces about Facebook view it as an online bulletin board with nightmarish advertising that's getting worse every day. For what it's worth, that's not how I experience it. The only political ads i see are from Democratic candidates who want money. Harmless and easily ignored. #
In the last year I've started using a private group for Woodstock residents. It's a very civil place where people do the kinds of things towns do. #
There are quite a few Republicans, occasionally someone says something inflammatory about Trump, but that's moved out the main discussion quickly. #
I think people have an interest in civility because eventually you'll see most of them face-to-face, at the post office, grocery, in a park, on the new rail trail, a local restaurant, party. That is a real force for civility. #
Anyway, there's no question that it works, and it's worth it. #
I know it's in a silo, against my religion, but on the other hand, it's where the people are. Some things are more important than silos vs open systems. #
So when journalists write about FB as if it's a black and white thing, they aren't really doing their job. And their editors don't create room for other views, and they aren't doing their jobs either. #
Last update: Friday November 1, 2019; 11:05 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)