To Woodstock readers, a couple of ideas. 1. Eventually imho it would be cool if someone did what I'm doing but focused on the town and county. 2. I'm thinking of hosting a meetup, perhaps in my living room, where we do this face to face. I talk for a few minutes on topics either from the blog (most likely) or other subjects. I have done this before, in California and Boston, it can be really interesting. Kind of a like a book club for something that's ongoing, not finished. Or a book tour that lasts months. Just a couple of ideas, seeds planted for the future.