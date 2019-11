I think Sherrod Brown or Amy Klobuchar would be good Democratic candidates for president. I listened to today's Daily podcast about the chances of the Demo candidates based on polling the NYT just did. It's not a good picture. They say Biden would win, but the Repubs haven't run a campaign on him yet. They're going to let the Dems tear him to shreds first, which they will. People think this is about policy, it's not.I wouldn't feel like a winner, of any kind, if my president was Warren, Sanders or Biden. Ugh. Anyway if a Democrat is elected what they'll do will depend totally on the makeup of Congress. The more Repubs are left the more compromise, unless of course Trump is re-elected, then you can forget about who's in Congress, it won't matter. Our Congress will be no more consequential than Russia's. I agree with Chait that the Dems have been living in a fantasy world. None of the leading candidates will beat Trump, none of them.