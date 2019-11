I have always despised this xkcd cartoon . I understand what the First Amendment says, I didn't need a cartoon to explain it. People send you this to remind you that your big mouth could cost you your job, and over time a lot more, as the social mob learned how to cancel people in bigger ways. Is that something to be proud of? That you're so intolerant of other views that your reaction is to punish people for expressing them. I remember when the social mob learned that an exec at a tech company had given money to a support a ballot measure that would deny same-sex couples the right to marry. He lost his job. I get it -- you had the right to do it. But that doesn't make it right. I don't care one way or the other if you agree or disagree. But one of the great traditions of our country, that ispart of the Constitution, is that we celebrate diversity. We listen, and give other ideas a chance to penetrate our view of the world. We have some flexibility. We could change our mind. As we grow older we strive to learn. So while it's not in the Constitution to listen and respect our differences, imho it is in our DNA.