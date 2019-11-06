Hillary Clinton is so relaxed, she says of Rudy Giuliani. "It's almost as if aliens have seized his brain." #
I have always despised this xkcd cartoon. I understand what the First Amendment says, I didn't need a cartoon to explain it. People send you this to remind you that your big mouth could cost you your job, and over time a lot more, as the social mob learned how to cancel people in bigger ways. Is that something to be proud of? That you're so intolerant of other views that your reaction is to punish people for expressing them. I remember when the social mob learned that an exec at a tech company had given money to a support a ballot measure that would deny same-sex couples the right to marry. He lost his job. I get it -- you had the right to do it. But that doesn't make it right. I don't care one way or the other if you agree or disagree. But one of the great traditions of our country, that is not part of the Constitution, is that we celebrate diversity. We listen, and give other ideas a chance to penetrate our view of the world. We have some flexibility. We could change our mind. As we grow older we strive to learn. So while it's not in the Constitution to listen and respect our differences, imho it is in our DNA. #
2014: "Will you have to know the politics of every person you do business with? What if your barber gave to a cause you don't support? Your doctor? How close a relationship does it have to be for their politics to be approved by whoever you look to approval for?"#
Last update: Wednesday November 6, 2019; 10:55 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)