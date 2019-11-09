I couldn't bring myself to watch the Knicks game last night with the Mavericks with their new star, and former Knick, Kristaps Porzingas, who for a few years was the embodiment of hope for the team. I was sure the Knicks would be blown away. What a surprise to wake up to find out the Knicks won. I don't think anyone was humiliated, but there's a sadness when you realize how great the team could be now if KP hadn't demanded a trade, had found a way to work with the Knicks. #
I'm a member of The John Lennon School of Revolution. "If you want money for people with minds that hate, all I can tell is brother you have to wait."#
Not sure if this photo is real. It's supposed to be a 2008 picture of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Clinton. The only thing that would make it better is if Jeffrey Epstein were photobombing. 💥#
Last update: Saturday November 9, 2019; 9:06 AM EST.
