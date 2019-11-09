I couldn't bring myself to watch the Knicks game last night with the Mavericks with their new star, and former Knick, Kristaps Porzingas, who for a few years was the embodiment of hope for the team. I was sure the Knicks would be blown away. What a surprise to wake up to find outI don't think anyone was humiliated, but there's a sadness when you realize how great the team could be now if KP hadn't demanded a trade, had found a way to work with the Knicks.