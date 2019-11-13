The hearing today is going to set the tone for further reporting on impeachment. At least it affords the Democrats the chance to do that. Hopefully they rise to the occasion. #
Just tuned into MSNBC for their pre-discussion of the hearings. Oh the epic vacuousness of their diatribe. After an insipid idea is completely exhausted, they repeat it. Once I finished vomiting in the waste basket, I decided I had to tweet about it. Done.#
Fascinating open spreadsheet, via CJR, with journalism salary data by position, publication, location, gender, race. You can see who earns a good living and who should be looking for a new job. #
Protocol is a new tech pub from the publisher of Politico. Launching in early 2020. They announced it in a Vanity Fair piece (paywall, lots of noisy dialogs). I'm in tech, have been reading tech pubs for almost 40 years. It's been a long time since one was worth reading, sad to say. But wouldn't it be cool if this one was different? They have a great web address. Why not start out with a blog about the creation of the pub, and when they're up and running it could transition to their "public editor" function. Take criticism from readers, new perspectives. I know it's weird but I expect tech pubs to make good use of the tech. I'd also like to know who's writing for them, the Vanity Fair piece doesn't have that info. #
Last update: Wednesday November 13, 2019; 9:50 AM EST.
