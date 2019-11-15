If you watched Maddow last night, it would be hard to call the first day of testimony in the impeachment hearings a snoozefest. Here's the deal. Everything the president does not only benefits him personally but it also benefits Russia. All of it. #
So more than an impeachment, we are hearing a case study about how the Republican Party and the American president are servants of a foreign adversary. A truth most of us find hard to accept, I guess. But there's a lot more of this than has come to light. This is just the first that has been so microscopically exposed. Expect that when we peer into the Turkish invasion of Kurdistan, we will find another clusterfuck of your favorite country and mine. #
Last update: Friday November 15, 2019; 8:13 AM EST.
