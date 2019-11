A neighbor who gets the nightly email says I should go easier on Elizabeth Warren. I love getting comments from people I see who read my stuff. It's an affirmation that I exist, in some fashion, and at least one person is listening. I like that. Alan Kay said that Macintosh was the first PC worth criticizing. Jean-Louis Gassée says the higher the monkey climbs a tree, the more people can see his derrière. I criticize Warren as a front-runner, the likely nominee, and because POTUS is an important job, esp the next one. It's not enough to win as Democrats, we have to win for the Constitution. Overlook our differences just for one election. There used to be liberals in the Republican Party, no reason the Democratic Party can't have expat Repubs. We're fighting for our soul as a country. Imho everything else is a detail to be worked out later.