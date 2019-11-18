As you age your body wears out. This happens to people at every age, but it first starts to be noticeable in your 40s, and it keeps getting worse until in your 60s, where I am now, you have permanent aches that don't go away. You live with them. From time to time you think about how great life was at 22, when everything worked at peak performance. If you hurt yourself, you got better. And you think, now, those were the days. #
Then when someone says Make America Great Again, you remember the old days when you were young, and think, yes, that's what I want. Because you felt good, the sex was great, and you had your whole life in front of you. You confuse your youth with the country. Never mind that today's 22 year olds are thinking about what you were thinking about then, and their view of the future is expansive, even infinite, and old age is just something to sing about. #
Little Feat: And you know that you're over the hill when your mind makes a promise that your body can't fill.#
Then you remember how much you have to deal with now, and when someone says they're going to really shake things up you think fuck that shit, I want my MAGA. #
Last update: Monday November 18, 2019; 9:38 AM EST.
