NYT reporters are supposed to care about facts, yes? Why do they report that Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine was trying to “turn up damaging information about Democrats.” Not true. They just wanted an announced dramatization of an “investigation.” That’s all they needed or sought. Probably because there was no actual damaging information. That’s the depravity of Repubs. They manufacture insinuation, not information. And the complicity of the NYT for accepting their lies as fact.