Living in the country, as I do, I order a lot of stuff on Amazon. The nearest department store is about 40 minutes away and it's a Walmart, not exactly my favorite place to shop. #
In the last week the UPS driver on my route decided not to deliver to my house. The reason keeps changing, but it seems there's nothing I can do about it, so I gave up. I asked the UPS people in Kingston to return the packages to Amazon. I expect Amazon will refund the purchase price. They're usually pretty good with that. #
There are no Amazon lockers nearby. But UPS has a relationship with the hardware store in town (8 minutes from my house). That's going to be my next approach. To see if there's a way for UPS to deliver my packages to the store. #
And while the UPS people I've talked with have been professional overall this leaves a really bad feeling here for UPS. One day they deliver to your house and the next day they don't. Whatever the reason (it keeps changing) it's not cool. #
Last update: Saturday November 23, 2019; 12:58 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)